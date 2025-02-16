William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for RADCOM Q1 Earnings

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RADCOM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Value Base Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $10,330,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

