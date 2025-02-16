William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness Q1 Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Planet Fitness stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,676,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
