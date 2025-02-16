What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Textron Q1 Earnings?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Textron has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $11,523,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

