Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

