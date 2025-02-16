Ventum Cap Mkts Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.19.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.14. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

