Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $464,067.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,221 shares in the company, valued at $18,098,823.73. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $91,709.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,974.62. This represents a 35.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,191. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Upwork by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,942 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

