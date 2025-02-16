Top Airline Stocks To Research – February 14th

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, TransDigm Group, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial airlines. Investing in airline stocks allows individuals to own a portion of a company that provides air transportation services, such as flying passengers and cargo to various destinations around the world. The value of airline stocks can be influenced by factors such as fuel prices, competition, demand for air travel, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,485,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $102.77. 1,745,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $21.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,314.09. 122,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,617. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,300.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.12.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

