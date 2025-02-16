The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Price Target to $24.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $166,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,128.48. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $97,888.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,482.70. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 696,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

