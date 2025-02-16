Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

SHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,795,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

