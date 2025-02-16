Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.7 %

RRX opened at $137.31 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $130.94 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.