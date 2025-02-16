Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Maplebear FY2024 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maplebear in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Maplebear alerts:

CART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Maplebear has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $891,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,528,321.71. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $92,261.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,660.92. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $2,164,787 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.