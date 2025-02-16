Savant Capital LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $829,377.13. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $683.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.27 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $623.22 and its 200 day moving average is $507.71.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.