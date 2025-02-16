Roth Capital Expects Increased Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RRC opened at $38.68 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

