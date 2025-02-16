Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:FCR Q1 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86.

