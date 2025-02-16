Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.14. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 818,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 654,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 12.7% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.