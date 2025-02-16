Raymond James Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $45.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

RPD stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rapid7 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

