Q1 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Boosted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

VNOM stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,183 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $18,044,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,469,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after purchasing an additional 389,473 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.