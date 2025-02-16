Q1 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Cut by Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $135.83 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.