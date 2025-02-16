Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.