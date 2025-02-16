MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

