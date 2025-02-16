Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,310,000 after purchasing an additional 691,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,938,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,272,000 after purchasing an additional 581,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 935,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 277,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7,564.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 248,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 245,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NYSE HIG opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

