Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.