Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 425 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

