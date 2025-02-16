Kentucky Trust Co Purchases Shares of 15,650 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kentucky Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 501,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

