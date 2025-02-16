Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Holdings Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $13.01 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.