Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

