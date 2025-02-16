HC Wainwright Cuts Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $7.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 98.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

