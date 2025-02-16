Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 139 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

