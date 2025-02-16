Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

