FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Femasys Issued By HC Wainwright

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Femasys in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Femasys Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 123.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

