Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.0 %

TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.