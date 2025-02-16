Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 65% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) traded up 65% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 3,419,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 459,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
