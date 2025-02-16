Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $212.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after buying an additional 63,360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

