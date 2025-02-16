Crocs’ (CROX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 56,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 27,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.