Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide services for storing and managing data in the cloud. These stocks represent companies that offer cloud-based storage solutions for businesses and individuals, allowing them to securely store and access data remotely over the internet. Investors may be interested in cloud storage stocks as a way to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud computing and data storage services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.12. 323,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. 100,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,194. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 216,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Tuya has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. GoPro has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

