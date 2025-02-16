Clarus Securities Forecasts TSE:DCM FY2024 Earnings

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:DCM opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. DATA Communications Management has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 3.42.

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

