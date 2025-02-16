Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 3.4 %

CHEF stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,390. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,022.65. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

