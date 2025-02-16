Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $67.65

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after buying an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.