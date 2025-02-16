Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

