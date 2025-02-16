Blockchain Stocks To Research – February 14th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the development, utilization, or integration of blockchain technology in their business operations. These stocks represent a way for investors to gain exposure to the growing blockchain industry and potentially benefit from the increased adoption and popularity of blockchain technology across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $173.50. 1,525,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The company has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 25,943,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 4.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,869,695. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 4.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,527. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,928. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $243.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

