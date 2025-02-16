Best Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, and BlackRock are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the banking sector. These stocks represent ownership in a bank and are influenced by the financial performance and stability of the bank, as well as broader economic conditions. Investors often view bank stocks as a way to potentially benefit from the financial success of the banking industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.35. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,318,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,862,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $277.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $780.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.73.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $969.62. 488,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.68 and a 200 day moving average of $972.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

