Barclays Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $35.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.