Barclays Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $157.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

CLS opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 91,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $11,187,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,091.28. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,981,670.76. This represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $61,210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

