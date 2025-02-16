Analysts Set Expectations for IsoEnergy FY2024 Earnings

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IsoEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.50 target price on IsoEnergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.86.

Insider Transactions at IsoEnergy

In other news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$324,679.50. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

