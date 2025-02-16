1,209 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $213.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

