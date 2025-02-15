Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $386,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 530.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

