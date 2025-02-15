Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $81,608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $78,399,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

Amentum stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

