Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

