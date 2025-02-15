Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $53,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.58 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

