Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.